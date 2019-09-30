Two Temple men were arrested Friday after they allegedly kidnapped and held a 19-year-old woman against her will.
Deonta Howard, 19, and Demetri Edwards, 19, reportedly kidnapped a woman Wednesday. The woman said she was assaulted multiple times by Howard, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
A woman called 911 at about 1 p.m. Friday from the Cefco convenience store at 604 N. Third St. She said she needed the police and then hung up, Weems said.
The clerk said the same woman had been in the store two days prior to the reported incident and she had been assaulted.
A warrant was issued for Howard’s arrest.
The assault report listed an apartment located in the 600 block of North Fifth Street and, when officers went there, a witness said she’d heard a disturbance earlier. Officers believed the victim was in that apartment and entered it. The victim and Howard were found in the bedroom, according to Weems.
The victim said Edwards was driving a vehicle and she and Howard were in the vehicle with him. She tried to run from the vehicle, but Howard chased her down and forced her back into the vehicle.
Edwards is in the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of a $150,000 bond for the first-degree felony charge.
Howard is also jailed with bonds that total $265,000. In addition to aggravated kidnapping, Howard is also charged with two counts of assault causes bodily injury to a family member.