A Killeen man was in custody Monday after he reportedly shot someone in an April 17 road rage incident.
Ethan Kristopher Rice, 28, was in the Bell County Jail on Monday. He was arrested by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in connection with the Temple Police Department charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Temple Police officers were called at 7:54 a.m. to the 2500 block of North General Bruce Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound. The investigation showed two people were involved in a case of road rage on Interstate 35. The victim finally pulled over and got out of his vehicle. Rice reportedly pulled up and an altercation began, spokesman Cody Weems said in a news release.
Rice allegedly waved a gun around. The victim put his hands in the air and backed away, but Rice reportedly fired at him and left the scene in his vehicle.
The investigation identified Rice as the suspect, and a warrant was issued Oct. 15 for his arrest.
No bond has been set.