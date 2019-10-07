BELTON — Killeen Republican Steve Duskie is running to be the next judge of the 426th District Court.
Duskie, a lawyer based in Killeen, this past weekend announced his bid to succeed retiring Judge Fancy Jezek in next year’s election. The primary is March 3.
Duskie, 55, said after Jezek announced in late August that she would not seek a fourth term, people encouraged him to run for judge again.
“I’ve been here a long time. I’ve done a lot of different types of legal work. I feel like I’m really well suited to be a judge, so I think it’s time in my career to consider taking that position and giving back to the community,” Duskie told the Telegram Monday.
So far, Duskie is the sole person to publicly announce their plans to run for judge.
Duskie, an Air Force veteran, has practiced law in Bell County for more than two decades. He is a partner and owner of Lindley, Wiley & Duskie PC in Killeen.
“I’ve done just about every kind of case you can imagine, except for bankruptcy. I’ve done family law cases. I’ve been involved in all types of criminal trials, civil litigation, even been a named counsel on a class action case,” Duskie said. “I’ve been so involved in so many different types of cases; I think that gives me a little bit of an edge over someone who hasn’t done quite so much.”
If elected next year, Duskie said he would be a judge who listens and communicates effectively.
“I feel like I always try to take the time to hear somebody out if it’s my client or if I’m involved in a case to listen closely to what the other side is saying and what people are saying in general,” the lawyer said. “I think that’s an important quality for a judge — to be able to listen and understand what the issues are and understand what the facts, and then, hopefully, be able to be a good communicator and communicate good decisions.”
This is not Duskie’s first campaign for a judgeship in Bell County.
He sought to replace Martha Trudo on the 264th District Court judge seat last year. The Killeen lawyer placed third, with 18.5 percent of the vote, in a four-man race in the 2016 Republican primary. Republican Paul LePak would eventually go on to be the judge of the 264th District Court.
A lesson Duskie learned from his 2016 run was that politicking can be difficult — especially for a first-time candidate.
“It’s difficult to be organized and to really understand how an election process works,” Duskie said, adding he plans to gather support for his campaign early on this time and be more pointed when targeting voters.
Duskie earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and has a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama from Marymount College of Kansas. He is married to a former Killeen Police officer, Laura Duskie, and has two sons, Zachary and Nathan.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.