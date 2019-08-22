BELTON — The Belton Independent School District board of trustees this week recognized five local journalists, including one from the Temple Daily Telegram, for their public education reporting.
The school board named Telegram Assistant Sports Editor Josh Weaver to the 2019 Media Honor Roll — a statewide program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards.
In March, Weaver was also recognized by BISD as Community Partner of the Year.
The media honor roll recognizes members of the press who become familiar with the district, administrators, school board, campuses, students and their families.
Belton ISD also recognized Tony Adams, the Belton Journal sports editor; KWTX-TV reporter Chelsea Edwards; KXXV-TV reporter Olivia Levada; and KCEN-TV reporter Emani Payne.
Temple ISD recently named three Telegram journalists — City Editor Eric E. Garcia, photojournalist Michael Miller and former education reporter Mariel Williams — to its media honor roll.