KILLEEN — A Temple woman was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop resulted in a discovery of several stolen items, including debit cards and military orders belonging to other people.
Brandy Paris, 41, was arrested after a Killeen police officer made a stop on Nov. 15 on South W.S. Young Drive.
The unnamed driver was arrested on warrants. The front passenger, identified by police as Paris, had a backpack at her feet while in the car.
The vehicle was searched before it was towed. Police said several items were found in Paris’ backpack, including debit cards, a college identification, a Texas driver’s license, a child’s medical card; three checkbooks and military orders and leave forms.
Paris was arrested for possession of identifying information of more than 10 but less than 50 items, a second degree felony. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Paris is held at the Bell County Jail on a $75,000 bond Monday afternoon.