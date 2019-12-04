BELTON — Michael Swearingin’s family knows a lot about how it feels to lose someone they love to violent crime.
Monday night marked almost 11 months since Swearingin was brutally killed on Jan. 3, allegedly at the hands of capital murder suspect Cedric Marks. It wasn’t until Jan. 15 that the bodies of 32-year-old Swearingin and his friend, Jenna Scott, 28, were both found in a shallow grave in Clearview, Okla.
Deborah Harrison, Swearingin’s mother; Harrison’s sister, Dr. Terri Boedeker of Belton; and Michael’s grandparents, Kenneth and Barbara Boedeker of Belton, hung angel ornaments on the Tree of Angels Monday night at the Bell County Expo Center.
The special night honoring both deceased and surviving victims and their families is sponsored yearly by the Bell County Crime Victims Coalition.
The holidays are typically a difficult time for victims and families, and violent crime victims are your friends, family, neighbors and community residents.
Thanksgiving and Christmas are hard this year, and are quickly followed by the one-year anniversary of when Swearingin was killed, Harrison said Wednesday.
“It (the Tree of Angels) was something we could do for Christmas for our loved ones who are gone due to crime,” Harrison said. “When we left, it put a lot of things in perspective. When this happens to you, you feel like you’re the only one. But there were so many people there who all lost loved ones to crime. It lets you know you’re not alone in Bell County.”
Swearingin was described as an eternal optimist by his uncle, Gene McKenzie of Austin. “Strong” and “resilient” were adjectives used to describe Scott by her friends.
Scott’s parents, Jonathan and Karen Scott, her brother, Talon, and Scott’s daughter, Emerie, all attended the program.