BELTON — Police were clearing this morning a wreck that involved at least two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 in Belton.
Traffic was backed up near the Loop 121 overpass as officials cleared the scene shortly before 8 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 30, 2019 @ 10:07 am
BELTON — Police were clearing this morning a wreck that involved at least two vehicles in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 in Belton.
Traffic was backed up near the Loop 121 overpass as officials cleared the scene shortly before 8 a.m.