HOLLAND — Several volunteer fire departments responded Friday to a structure fire off State Highway 95 between Round Hall and Lindeman roads, Holland Fire Chief Coleman Benner said.
Nothing was left of the house at 1 p.m. but the smoldering remains, Benner said.
One person was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with possible smoke inhalation, Holland Assistant Fire Chief Joey Perez said.
The house, already fully engulfed, was beyond saving when the first responder arrived at the blaze just after 10 a.m., Benner reported.
One first responder said he could see the smoke from Salado.
Six people lived in the house — two adult women, two adult men and two children, ages 3 and 5.
The outbuildings were the only things saved on the rental property, Benner said.
The cause of the fire was probably a space heater, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Friday. Since there is no Bell County fire marshal, all cases are turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office to decide if an investigation is necessary.
Units from Bartlett, Holland, Rogers and Granger responded.