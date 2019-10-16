City officials, community leaders and police officers gathered in the Temple Independent School District’s boardroom Wednesday evening to honor the city’s departing police chief.
Dozens of community figures were there to show their support for Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, who will be leaving for a new job as the next head of the Lubbock Police Department.
Mitchell said his last official day in the job in Temple will be Friday, Oct. 25.
Wednesday’s event was organized by Bennie Walsh, president of the Temple chapter of the NAACP. Walsh said he wanted to give people the chance to thank the chief and say goodbye.
Several people who knew Mitchell spoke during the reception, recounting stories from his four years as the leader of Temple’s law enforcement. Those who talked included state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis and Temple Mayor Tim Davis.
Ellis, who was on the committee that evaluated the police chief candidates, recounted to attendees his thoughts after Mitchell’s interview.
“I remembering telling the then-city manager and several people who were on the committee that this was the guy,” Ellis said. “He was light years ahead of everyone else. It wasn’t even close, there was no second place.”
Temple City Councilwoman Judy Morales said that one of the best elements of Mitchell’s tenure with Temple was his focus on improving relations between police and the community.
“He has done a lot of outreach, and really allowed his officers to build relationships in the community,” Morales said. “I think that is really important. It is really more of a connection and that is helpful for the citizens to feel like they can really talk to (officers).”
Mitchell’s move to West Texas also means that he will be able to spend more time with his son, who is currently attending Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
“We have come a long way,” Mitchell said. “I have had the opportunity to groom some good, smart folk and Temple is in good hands right now. It is just one of those things where you do your job and stick to the plan and everything will turn out just perfectly.”