Voters in the Gatesville Independent School District approved a $9.9 million bond for renovations at Gatesville High School.
The bond passed with 63 percent of the vote and 1,348 votes for and 785 votes against.
The high school renovations will include a new cafeteria and kitchen; a main entrance, security vestibule and administration office; classrooms, a science lab and collaboration spaces; a media library; outdoor CTE and learning courtyard; and outdoor pavilion and commons area.
Mary Anne Leib and Cheyenne Kizer retained their seats on the Gatesville ISD school board following the Tuesday election. Kizer received 1,287 votes total, while Leib received 1,011 votes total. The other candidate in the race, Brenda Byrom received 744 total votes.
Gatesville City Council
Longtime Gatesville resident Robert Kent is projected to be the new member for Ward 1, Place 1 on the Gatesville City Council.
After unofficial results came in from Coryell County, Kent had received 400 total votes, or 64.83 percent of the votes, while Dennis Fueston had received 217 total votes, or 35.17 percent of the total.
Both Kent and Fueston prioritized flooding and erosion problems in Faunt Le Roy Park, while continuing street maintenance.
Along with park improvements, Kent wants to keep things affordable for Gatesville residents. Prior to early voting, Kent said he wants the city to be able to provide the best services at the lowest cost.
The two other Gatesville Council seats were uncontested. Incumbent Meredith Rainer was re-elected for Ward 1, Place 3 with 655 votes. Greg Casey was elected to Ward 2, Place 5 with 657 votes.
Votes will be canvassed and the winners will be sworn in Nov. 12, according to Gatesville City Secretary Wendy Cole.
Bruceville-Eddy Council
Bruceville-Eddy residents voted in a mayor’s race and two contested City Council races.
Connally Bass defeated Gary Lucas in the mayor’s race with 153 votes, or 73 percent of the total.
Phil Reyna and Rick Eaton won two at-large City Council seats. Reyna earned 123 votes, or 34 percent of the total. Eaton received 27 percent of the vote.
Ricky Wiggins defeated Alisha Bass in the race for an unexpired term on the Council. Wiggins received 157 votes, 76 percent of the total.
Moody City Council
In Moody, voters elected a mayor and decided two contested City Council races.
Charleen Dowell defeated Tina Eaton in the mayor’s race with 169 votes, 72 percent of the total.
Josh Richter, Karla Alton and Jennifer Houghton won three at-large City Council seats.
John Carpenter defeated Ken Brown in the race to complete an unexpired Council term. Carpenter received 154 votes, or 69 percent of the total.
Moody ISD
Three candidates prevailed in a four-person race for at-large seats on the Moody Independent School District board. Top vote getters were Justin Foster, Misty Cummings Smith and Lacey Flynn.
Nolanville City Council
David C. Williams III defeated Patrick L. Ramsdell in the race for the Place 4 City Council seat. Williams received 149 votes, or 52 percent of the total. Ramsdell received 138 votes, or 48 percent of the total.