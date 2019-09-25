BELTON — The bond for a Temple man charged with capital murder of a 2-year-old girl was set Wednesday at $1 million.
Jadin Nunez, 25, reportedly hit the girl — whose third birthday was days away — in her stomach three times Saturday, which later apparently led to her death. The autopsy report said Shanna Mcalpine died of blunt force trauma to her stomach, according to an arrest affidavit.
After the blows on Saturday — which Shanna’s mother said she saw — Shanna said her stomach hurt and she wasn’t breathing right. Ashley Mcalpine, Shanna’s mother, called 911 at about 2:49 a.m. Sunday. Shanna was pronounced dead at 3:31 a.m.
Shanna’s manner of death was listed as homicide in the autopsy report, Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey said.
Nunez was Ashley Mcalpine’s boyfriend who lived with her and her children in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
A warrant was issued Monday for Nunez’s arrest and he was found at about 6 p.m. in Killeen at the corner of FM 195 and Chaparral Road.
Three children were brought into the state’s emergency care by a civil court order, pending a hearing within two weeks, Texas Department of Family & Protective Services spokesman John Lennan said Wednesday. The children are in the care of a foster family.
Temple Police had no previous history with the family, spokesman Cody Weems said. The most recent call to the residence was a citizen contact in 2012.
Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Violent Crimes Enforcement Squad were assisted in the investigation and arrest by the United States Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco Division.
If convicted of capital murder of a person under the age of 10, Nunez could be sentenced to up to life in prison or death by lethal injection, according to the Texas Penal Code.