Two Temple High School students are being celebrated for their academic achievements.
Seniors Kahlan Henderson and Jeb Tanaka received word last week they are recognized as National Merit Commended Scholars. They are recognized by the National Merit Corp. for their Preliminary SAT scores.
Both Temple students are in the top 4 percent of students who took the test nationwide.
Jeb and Kahlan said they were surprised to learn they did so well on the test because they were just trying to do their best.
“I know a lot of my peers in my classes worry about things like the SATs, taking it multiple times,” Jeb said. “I’ve adopted a mindset where I am going to do my best, and what happens, happens. That leads to pretty low stress levels overall and increased levels of focus.”
Jeb said he plans to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton for a mathematics degree with the goal of becoming a teacher. Jeb is a member of the UIL math team and Mu Alpha Theta honor society, and works a part-time job 20 hours a week.
It is important to take breaks from academic things, Jeb said, citing the reason he participates in so many other activities is so he doesn’t become burned out on studying.
Kahlan plans on attending the University of Texas in Austin to major in astronomy before she attends graduate school to study astrophysics. She is part of Temple High School’s orchestra and is the current director for the school’s artist guild.
“I think just getting commended on this test stands as a testament to how hard I’ve worked to get to this place,” Kahlan said. “I worked very hard to get where I am, both in my grades and on my school work, and that reflects on the PSAT.”
Both students are involved in the high school’s International Baccalaureate program.
Bobby Ott, superintendent of the Temple Independent School District, said THS programs have prepared the students for their further academic studies.
“These recognitions speak to the strength of our advanced academics programs, to the quality of staff involved and the aptitude of our students participating in these programs,” Ott said. “I have spoken to many recent graduates in the past few weeks, and I am pleased to hear that our advanced academic programs have prepared them well for college.”
The National Merit Corp. said more than 1 million students take the PSAT every year, with only about 500 recognized for their high scores.