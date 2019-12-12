BELTON — After about three hours of deliberation, a Bell County jury delivered a guilty verdict Thursday against Quentorius Tramaine Simmons.
The 32-year-old man from Hewitt shot and killed Maurice Smith in December 2016 during a violent home invasion, and he will be imprisoned for the rest of his life after his conviction for capital murder.
The trial began Monday in the 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
Simmons’ sentence was life without the possibility of parole because the Bell County District Attorney’s Office didn’t seek the death penalty, according to his Temple attorney, Michael White.
He was sentenced immediately, District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Delivering the closing argument for the state were Assistant District Attorneys Erica Morgan and Cristin Lane.
Simmons set up the robbery to get a PlayStation 4 from Smith, shot and killed him, threw the gun into a lake and had someone pawn the stolen PlayStation in Waco.
He said he had on gloves and a mask, but a torn glove allowed a fingerprint that matched Simmons’ to be left on a bag of marijuana found in Smith’s driveway.
A woman with Smith said masked men broke through the residence’s door and got into the apartment. The masked men handcuffed the woman, robbed her and Smith and shot Smith in the chest. Smith died at the scene.
Simmons was already a convicted felon at the time he shot and killed Smith.