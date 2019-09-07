BELTON — The Belton school district is in the early stages of finding its next superintendent.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees recently heard pitches from two firms — the Texas Association of School Board’s Executive Search Services and Ray and Associates — that it is considering to conduct its hunt for a new superintendent.
The board is expected to hire one of the firms — both of which have ties to Bell County — on Sept. 16.
Whoever is ultimately selected as Belton’s next superintendent will replace Susan Kincannon, the district’s leader for the past eight years. Kincannon is now the Waco Independent School District superintendent. She started her new job Thursday.
In the meantime, Belton ISD does have a temporary leader. Robin Battershell, the former top administrator in Temple and Salado ISDs, is the interim superintendent.
Although both firms said the search could take four months, school board President Sue Jordan has stressed the district does not have a timeline to find a new superintendent.
“We want to be thoughtful. We want to get the absolute best candidate. But we don’t want to rush to that,” Jordan said in August. “The house is not on fire, guys. It’s OK. We don’t have to rush to fill that position, but we certainly will be thoughtful and making sure we’re being very vigilant in trying to find the best possible (person) to fill her seat.”
Search costs
Whichever firm the board selects will cost a decent chunk of change.
Executive Search Services’ proposed fee is $8,900, according to its proposal. That figure, though, does not account for expenses for the school board to visit candidates’ districts, travel costs for finalists’ interviews and additional advertising that is not included in the search fee. Belton ISD would pay for these additional costs.
The estimated cost for Ray and Associates is $17,700, according to the firm’s proposal. That is nearly double the other firm’s fee. The proposed fee from Ray and Associates does not include estimated advertising or candidate expenses for interviews.
Ray and Associates estimates advertising would cost Belton ISD an additional $5,000. Advertising is based on the school board’s scope, the proposal states.
Involving community
Despite both firms telling the board the superintendent search will remain confidential until a lone finalist is selected, the community will be involved.
Executive Search Services said it typically uses an online survey to gather community opinions on what qualities its next superintendent should have.
“We’re going to find the person who fits with the seven of you” and the community, said Marian Strauss, an Executive Search Services field service representative. “We will talk to everyone who you feel is important.”
Board member Ty Taggart said Belton ISD residents are used to having their voices heard through community forums. That was the case when the district considered adding its second comprehensive high school — Lake Belton High School — and when the district’s attendance boundaries needed to be changed to fit additional campuses.
“I want to make sure we work that in,” Taggart said. “I think we need to consider having a few more of those things. We’re used to that in our community.”
Executive Search Services, Strauss said, will follow the school board’s orders.
“If your community is one of those where people are involved — especially if it’s a passionate topic — we’re here to listen,” she said.
Ray and Associates will ask each school board member what they want in their next superintendent and hold community forums.
“You decide the community forums and how many,” Robert Alfaro, who works for Ray and Associates, said, adding the meetings will be focused on parents and other groups, such as people who are involved in Belton’s faith and business communities. “It’s your search — we’re going to help you navigate the search process.”
Wide-ranging searches, timing
Both firms will search within the Lone Star State and across the nation to find Belton ISD’s next leader.
“We believe that the best superintendents in Texas and across the country already have a job,” Alfaro said. “It is our job to convince them that the qualities that they possess make for a great superintendent for this district.”
Taggart raised another concern: Could the timing limit Belton ISD’s candidate pool?
“Fall times, I believe, are the best time to do them,” Strauss said. “Fall searches allow for a new superintendent to be in place early in the upcoming year.”
That would allow the new superintendent, she said, to be involved in planning Belton ISD’s next budget and hiring staff for the upcoming school year. Strauss told the school board summer tends to be the worst time of the year for a superintendent search.
“For a district this size, your budget process starts in January. That allows that person to be here,” Strauss said.
Differences between firms
For the most part, both search firms have similar processes to find a superintendent. However, there are some differences that could make or break the board hiring them.
Prior to the school board interviewing the final handful of candidates, Ray and Associates will meet with applicants and ask them questions while being recorded on video.
“You’ll get a chance to see them in action before you spend money with the five or six you want to come in,” Alfaro said, explaining that the board will see how well their applicants can think on their feet.
While Ray and Associates may have a former Belton ISD administrator on its team, Executive Search Services touted its history of conducting superintendent searches in Bell County.
The group conducted Temple ISD’s search in 2018 and, most recently, Academy ISD’s search.
“There are lots of searches in your area. I know you know board members. I encourage you to talk to the board members,” Strauss said.
Ray and Associates representative Harold Ramm, who was Belton ISD’s leader from 1997 to 2001, stressed he wants the best for this district.
“I want you to hire a great superintendent,” he said. “I’m very proud to say I was superintendent of Belton. We’ve had great superintendents here. I want you to continue that.”