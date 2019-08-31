The noon sun beat down on Temple Police Officer Michael Keating.
His deep navy uniform eagerly absorbed the 93-degree heat. Twenty-five pounds of gear — including a Kevlar vest, body camera and pistol — weighed him down.
Nonetheless, Keating, an Army veteran who has spent 19 years with the Temple Police Department, persisted in displaying his dedication to the community.
It’s especially relevant in the aftermath of the recent shootings in El Paso.
“Since the shooting at (the El Paso) Walmart, we’ve been doing a lot of walkthroughs at Walmart, checking the parking lot, stuff like that,” he said. “You always get people that come up to you and are thanking you for your service. ‘Thank you for coming in and checking on us,’ that sort of thing.”
Keating recently met Salado residents Shane and Meagan Johnston and their three children — Conley, 8, Peyton, 6, and Ashton, 3 — while standing in line at Hat Creek Burger Co., 99 Old Waco Road.
The Johnstons paid for Keating’s meal — a special Hat Dog and tater tots.
“We appreciate his service and wanted to do something nice for him,” Meagan Johnston said.
After lunch, Keating, 46, walked the Johnston family through a tour of his police vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot.
“I love working with the public, like talking to the kids at the restaurant,” Keating said. “It’s not a requirement but I just think it’s important.”
Keating turned his car on and set the air conditioning on full blast before Shane lifted Ashton into the front seat of Keating’s 2019 Police Interceptor Utility.
Ashton cocked his head this way and that, taking in his surroundings. He examined a radio and multiple recording devices.
Ashton’s eyes then locked onto an AR-15 secured in between the front seats.
“That’s part of how he keeps us safe,” Shane Johnston said to his son.
The Johnstons hope to instill the idea that law enforcement is on their side into their children.
“We just really like to help our kids understand that the police are there to help them,” Meagan Johnston said. “The men and women in law enforcement are for us, to help us.”
‘You have to change with the times’
Keating’s day began much earlier at a 5 a.m. briefing at the station. He was on the road by 6 a.m., when the only available light was provided by street lamps.
“When we patrol around we’re looking for suspicious vehicles,” the officer said. “If you’re driving by a convenience store, you obviously want to peek in and check on the clerk.”
Keating spent part of his morning conducting building checks. He visits businesses while they are closed, along with schools on the weekends.
Color returned to the sky after its nightly respite. Birds began their dawn chorus.
Keating walked the perimeter of five buildings Sunday morning and ensured every door was locked — including Kennedy-Powell Elementary School, 3703 W. Nugent Ave.; Texas Roadhouse, 624 N. General Bruce Drive; and Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave.
At the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on 31st Street and Avenue H, Keating made sure traffic flowed safely and smoothly, allowing firefighters, paramedics and other police officers to address those involved in the crash.
The work of a police officer isn’t glamorous by any means.
Keating noticed a fluorescent orange construction barrel had fallen over into a lane of traffic on southbound Interstate 35 near Nugent Avenue.
He pulled over and waited for traffic to ease up before snagging the traffic control device from the road. After righting the waist-high barrel, Keating set it in line with the rest.
Job done, he re-entered his vehicle and resumed his patrol.
At West Adams Avenue and Ermine Trail, a yield sign had been knocked down. Keating donned his well-worn, black Mechanix gloves, found a point of leverage underneath the sign and pushed.
Having made progress, he called into dispatch in order to notify the Texas Department of Transportation to repair the sign the rest of the way.
Shifting attitudes on cops
Keating believes that interactions with the public have taken on a different form over the years.
“When I started, we didn’t have cameras. It wasn’t a thing for us to record, and it wasn’t a thing for the public to record us,” he said. “That has really changed. So you have to change with the times.”
Even so, Keating still credits Central Texans for their attitudes toward law enforcement.
“Within the last five years or so, I feel like there’s been more support, at least locally. I feel like the citizens of Temple, not that they haven’t been in the past, but I mean they’re just very supportive,” he said. “It’s not uncommon to go get lunch and get two or three people that just come up and shake your hand. ‘Hey, thank you for your service.’”
Keating recalled an encounter from his days as a school resource officer with a former student he knew.
“I ran into a kid that had moved to Alaska of all places, and he just comes up, ‘You probably don’t remember me. I just wanted to let you know that you really impacted my life.’”