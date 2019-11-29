UPDATE:
BELTON — Because of a slick road and a spill from a four-vehicle crash, Interstate 35 southbound traffic at 293-A in Belton is being diverted to Interstate 14.
TxDOT reported at 5:48 p.m. Friday that the Hazmat cleanup is continuing and a delay of 1 to 2 hours could be expected.
Alternate routes were suggested.
A backup of 2-4 miles was reported.
EARLIER:
BELTON — Belton Police Department is at the scene of a 4-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 35 at mile marker 292, according to its Facebook page.
All lanes of southbound traffic will be shut down in the area of I-35 and Loop 121. Please consider alternate routes because there will be delays, the department’s alert said.
Some fuel was spilled during the crash, which will require a clean-up, Belton Police said.