GEAR UP, a grant program through Education Service Center Region 12, hosted the Eighth Grade Job Jam, where both the Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue educated students on real-life situations.
Roughly 200 students from Temple Independent School District and Killeen Independent School District were invited to participate in the event from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, and volunteers from a variety of backgrounds led seminars about their careers.
“I think it’s a good opportunity just because I think it’s our duty as a fire department to be able to teach everybody something and no matter what their age is,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto III said. “We do different programs where we teach fire safety … so all-in-all I think it’s our duty as the fire department to educate (students) and educate the public on what to do emergency situations.”
Soto recognized a few of the students in his seminar, and noted how some of the eighth graders had prior experiences with emergency situations.
“We actually run a summer camp with the fire department and a few of the students that participated today have actually participated in our summer camps in the past,” Soto said.
These students participated in Temple Fire & Rescue’s Junior Fire Cadet Program for children aged 9 through 13. However, a handful of the students who did not participate in this summer program admitted to being in situations where they could have utilized this training.
Temple Police Officer Cody Close was surprised with how interactive students were with their participation.
“It’s really fun, and I really enjoy this part of being an officer … being able to give them a scenario and ask them, ‘what would you do in this situation,’” Close said. “The kids were given a background on what a crime scene is and how to process it, so being able to test the knowledge they already have was really fun.”
Close was impressed with how many students thought outside the box when having their thought processes challenged. Like Temple Fire & Rescue, her department has a summer program where students can receive more lessons regarding first responders.
The Temple Police Department Explorer Program teaches individuals aged 13 through 20 years old the different stages of law enforcement and how to respond in certain situations.
This program is valuable because participants become eligible to become police officers when they turn 21.
The GEAR UP event provided students the opportunity to learn about other future job opportunities in the Temple area. News anchors, doctors, chefs and computer programmers were among those volunteers made available to students.
The three main objectives of this grant program are to “increase the academic performance of students in preparation for postsecondary education, increase high school graduation rates and participation in postsecondary education and increase knowledge of students and families concerning postsecondary education options, preparation and financing,” according to ESC Region 12.