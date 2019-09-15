BELTON — The hunt for Belton ISD’s next superintendent could officially kick off this week.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees will consider hiring one of two search firms to find a replacement for Susan Kincannon — the district’s most recent superintendent who now leads Waco ISD. The board meets at 5 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St.
The school board will select either the Texas Association of School Board’s Executive Search Services or Ray and Associates to lead the search.
“We want to be thoughtful. We want to get the absolute best candidate. But we don’t want to rush to that,” school board President Sue Jordan said in August. “The house is not on fire, guys. It’s OK. We don’t have to rush to fill that position, but we certainly will be thoughtful and making sure we’re being very vigilant in trying to find the best possible (person) to fill her seat.”
Robin Battershell, a former Temple and Salado schools superintendent, is serving as the district’s interim superintendent.
Executive Search and Services will cost an estimated $8,900 while Ray and Associates charges an estimated fee of $17,700, according to both firms’ proposals.
Both firms told the school board that their searches — while confidential until a lone finalist is selected — will involve the community.
“We’re going to find the person who fits with the seven of you” and the community, said Marian Strauss, an Executive Search Services field service representative. “We will talk to everyone who you feel is important.”
Trustee Ty Taggart said Belton ISD residents are used to having their voices heard.
“I want to make sure we work that in,” Taggart said. “I think we need to consider having a few more of those things. We’re used to that in our community.”
Both firms will search within Texas and across the nation to find Belton ISD’s next leader.
“We believe that the best superintendents in Texas and across the country already have a job,” said Robert Alfaro, who works for Ray and Associates. “It is our job to convince them that the qualities that they possess make for a great superintendent for this district.”
The firms said their search process will take about four months.