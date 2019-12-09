BELTON — Two people were arrested Saturday in Belton, and one of them had a motion to revoke his probation.
The driver, Luis Marin, 30, of Belton, had a warrant out of Williamson County in connection with a robbery, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
No bond will be set for Martin, Bell County Jail records indicated.
Marin, formerly of Bartlett, was convicted of a 2016 aggravated robbery in Bartlett. He took a loaded shotgun and bicycle to get away from the residence where he got the shotgun and shells. Marin turned up in a vehicle at Dollar General that was involved in a theft. He had the shotgun in the back of the vehicle and shotgun shells in his shirt pocket.
The passenger in the vehicle Saturday, Maricela Martinez, 37, of Temple, allegedly had between 4 and 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance — a second-degree felony, Cruz said.
Martinez also uses the alias of Maricela Gamez, according to jail records.
Her bond was set at $100,000.
Bell County deputies arrested Marin and Martinez in the 100 block of West Eighth Avenue in Belton after they were pulled over for a traffic violation.