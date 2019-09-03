BELTON — The Body of Christ Community Clinic will hold its third annual golf tournament on Sept. 16 at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
The shotgun start will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost for a team is $400 with Buy a Drive at $20 per team and mulligans at $15 each or three for $25.
Lunch will be provided to all golfers. At the end of the tournament, a raffle, silent auction and awards ceremony will be held.
“This is our third golf tournament and we are so excited as it just gets bigger and better every year. All the net proceeds will go to the Body of Christ Community Clinic to help us serve the needs of the people in east Bell County,” Donna Dunn, executive director of the Body of Christ Community Clinic, said. “The event is led by members of the Vista Community Church in Temple, and we cannot thank them enough for all the hard work that they put into making our event a very popular and successful golf tournament.”
The Body of Christ Community Clinic seeks to provide basic health and dental care services to residents in the East Bell County area who have no health insurance, inadequate health insurance or no means to obtain basic health and dental care services.
The clinic hired a dentist for its clinic and was able to expand its hours, so the clinic expanded its services area to include all of East Bell County, Dunn said. The health clinic expanded its reach as well.
The volume at the dental clinic increased to about 500 a month, but the wait time has dropped from three months to three weeks, she said.
“We still have volunteer dentists coming in,” Dunn said.
With the additional area now covered by the medical clinic, Dunn said they have seen an increase in patients from Temple.
The Temple Community Clinic patient population is employed so many don’t qualify for medical care there.
“We can always use more volunteers,” she said “I can use more lab people, more nurses and as well as dentists and dental assistants.”
Sponsorship packages are available for the tournament. A Platinum sponsorship is available for $1,000 and includes entry fees for four golfers, eight mulligans, a Buy a Drive, hole sign sponsorship, name on banner and eight raffle tickets. A Gold sponsorship is $750 and includes golf fees for four golfers, name on banner, four mulligans and a Buy a Drive. A Silver sponsorship cost $500 and includes golf fees for four golfers and a Hole Sign Sponsorship. A Bronze sponsorship is available for $200 and gives the sponsor a hole sign sponsorship.
Entry forms are available at the Body of Christ Community Clinic, 2210 Holland Road B in Belton, or from David Spradley Property Management at 121 N. 31st St., Suite C, in Temple or email BodyofChristCommunityClinicGolfClassic@yahoo.com.