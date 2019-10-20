The local VFW Buddy Poppy Program is in need of some help.
There had been six or seven areas around the country that assembled poppies, but three are being shut down.
Temple is one of the remaining sites where the poppies are assembled, said Eddie Franks, who leads up the local effort. Most are headquartered at VA hospitals.
Franks said he has some veterans in the domiciliary at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center who assemble poppies for the program, but most of the assemblers pick up their supplies and make the poppies at home, and Franks needs more.
Those who make the poppies have to be veterans and are paid for their efforts. Any additional funds that are made through the poppy program benefit veterans.
Currently, Franks estimates his program makes 100,000 poppies a month.
“I used to pull in about 500,000 a month,” he said. “For different reasons we lose people over the years.”
People who are interested in making the poppies may call Franks at 254-743-2814, 7-9 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Franks explained what it means to make the poppies.
Assembling the poppies reminds the veterans of fallen comrades and represents sacrifice.
“It’s calming,” Franks said. “You can remember those who died.”
One veteran said he remembers his friends when he sees someone wearing a poppy.
From its inception, the Buddy Poppy Program has helped the Veterans of Foreign Wars live up to its motto, “to honor the dead by helping the living.”
The Buddy Poppy — a small red flower symbolic of the blood shed by millions of Allied soldiers during World War I in defense of freedom — originally was sold to provide relief for the people of war-devastated France. Later, its sale directly benefited thousands of disabled and down-and-out American veterans.
The VFW conducted its first poppy distribution before Memorial Day in 1922, becoming the first veterans’ organization to organize a nationwide distribution. The next year, the VFW decided that Buddy Poppies would be assembled by disabled and needy veterans who would be paid for their work.
VFW Buddy Poppies are still assembled by disabled and needy veterans in VA hospitals, providing compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies. The poppy program also provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs.