Four Bell County arts groups were awarded grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple received two grants totaling $7,000, the commission announced Friday.
A $5,500 grant will be used for the center’s operational support while a $1,500 grant will support a series of educational music and storytelling performances for students in the Temple and Belton public school districts.
“The funds provide opportunities for programs to be offered to students and the community,” said Jane Boone, marketing director for the Cultural Activities Center.
The operational grant will help with maintenance and building upkeep so the organization can provide arts programs for the community, Boone said.
Grants for operational support were awarded to three other organizations.
The Temple Symphony Orchestra received a $4,500 grant and Temple Civic Theatre received a $3,500 grant.
Vive Les Arts Theatre in Killeen also received a $3,500 grant for operations. The community theater announced in 2017 it would close its doors, but remained open after members voted to overturn the board decision and a new board was formed.