Willie Jerry Gore, the man who died Wednesday near Holland, was a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.
Gore, 75, of Taylor, served as a trooper from 1967 to 1981, Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman learned Thursday.
The one-vehicle accident happened near Roberts Road and State Highway 95 north of Holland.
Gore was a passenger in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m., Coleman said.
The driver was still hospitalized Friday after she was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, but the status of her condition wasn’t known by press time.
The crash happened at about 1:46 p.m., DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard confirmed. A Dodge pickup truck going southbound on Highway 95 left the road for an unknown reason. The driver tried to get back on the road but lost control, and the truck rolled over multiple times.
Gore was still alive when Holland Police Chief Shawn Newsom got to the scene, Newsom said. Newsom knew Gore well, stayed with him and cradled his head while he took his last breath.
“I wanted him to know that someone was there,” he said. “We did all we could to make him as comfortable as we could,” Newsom told the Telegram.
Traffic on Highway 95 was shut down for about an hour before the scene was cleared just after 3:30 p.m. Volunteer fire department members from Holland and Bartlett responded to the scene to aid DPS.