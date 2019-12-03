The Temple Police Department identified the name of a Temple man killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Michael Lorenzo Dean, 28, of Temple, was pronounced dead at about 8:26 p.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Temple Police Department confirmed Dean’s death in the shooting that happened at about 8:15 p.m. Monday in a news release Tuesday afternoon from spokesman Chris Christoff.
Little information has been released by the Temple Police Department or the Texas Rangers about the incident.
Dean’s body was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
The Rangers are investigating the shooting at the request of the Temple Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said Tuesday.
The officer involved in the shooting, who has been with Temple Police Department for nine years, wasn’t injured. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome — standard practice in any police action shootings, Christoff said.
The investigation is active and ongoing and no further information was available to be released, Washko said.
Assisting in the investigation will be the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Bell County District Attorney’s office.
Standard in any police-involved shooting is an internal investigation.
All Temple Police released Monday night was the officer-involved shooting took place near Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road, Christoff said. He said details were unknown.