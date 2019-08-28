A Harker Heights man who pleaded guilty in July to an aggravated assault with a vehicle, a second-degree felony, was sentenced to decades behind bars after he intentionally struck a woman with his truck in 2017.
Chance Ryan Biels, 33, was sentenced this week “to 33 years in prison on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
The case was heard in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Killeen police were dispatched on Sept. 23, 2017, to the 2600 block of Savage Road, where a victim was being treated and transported to the hospital, according to the arrest affidavit.
One witness said she saw a green truck chasing the victim’s vehicle through the neighborhood. The witness “observed the green truck strike the victim when she exited her vehicle.”
Another witness stated the green truck left the scene at a high rate of speed after hitting the person.
Police obtained video from a neighbor’s camera that showed the green and tan truck strike the victim in the roadway, throwing the victim into the back of her own car.
The suspect was identified as Biels after the truck was found in the driveway of a residence.
Biels told police “that the victim had thrown a water bottle through his window, striking him in the back of the head, and that he got mad and began following her,” according to the affidavit. He said that the victim walked out in front of his vehicle and that he swerved to try to avoid hitting her.