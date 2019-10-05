BELTON — Robin Battershell lowered herself onto a rug with red, orange, green, blue and violet stripes.
The Belton Independent School District interim superintendent sat between kindergarteners Aiden Howard and Sophie Castillo in Amy Jo Tyler’s classroom at Chisholm Trail Elementary in Southwest Belton.
The day’s lesson was about spelling. Aiden was writing the word “the” on an erasable board while Sophie was trying to spell “love” with plastic letters.
“What letter are you looking for?” Battershell asked Sophie, who was sifting through colorful letters in a clear plastic box.
“V — I need a V,” Sophie said.
Sophie and Battershell sorted through the letters. The sounds of plastic letters cascading against each other added to the symphony of students chatting about their lesson.
After a few moments, Sophie pulled a yellow V out of the tub.
“Good job,” Battershell said, encouraging the kindergartener.
That was one of many interactions Battershell — now entering her second month as the leader of Bell County’s second-largest school district — had as she toured Chisholm Trail Elementary and Joe M. Pirtle Elementary during a recent afternoon.
Battershell recently visited all of Belton ISD’s campuses to find what needs to be improved. Those needs will be assembled into a list the school board’s new facilities committee — composed of trustees Jeff Norwood, Janet Leigh and Ty Taggart — will prioritize so the district can start checking items off.
“We’re doing the same thing on the instruction side,” Battershell said, standing in the red reception room at the front of Chisholm Trail Elementary. “We go through and look at classrooms. We ask the principals to guide us on those tours. It’s a good way for me to learn.”
Familiar territory
Being a superintendent is familiar territory for Battershell. She was one for nearly 20 years. Battershell led Salado ISD for 10 years until 2008, when Temple ISD hired her as superintendent. She retired from Temple ISD in 2017.
“When Dr. Battershell arrived in Temple we were really in need of help,” then-Temple school board President Steve Wright said in June 2018. “We are a completely different district today. … Academics have improved in virtually all measurable areas, and community support has never been stronger.”
That record certainly will help Battershell as she begins laying the groundwork for Belton ISD’s next superintendent.
“What we’re trying to do with our facilities is, whenever the next superintendent comes in, have funding identified and see how far in that list we can chip away,” she said, walking down a hall at Chisholm Trail Elementary. “It will probably take them another year or two”
Already, Battershell has brought a change to the school board. Trustees have formed two committees — one on facilities and the other on policy — to dive deeper into the topics. Temple ISD set up similar committees in 2008 — the year Battershell joined the district.
Belton school board members Chris Flor, Rosie Montgomery and Manuel Alcozer are on the policy committee.
“We are excited about having Dr. Battershell on our team,” school board President Sue Jordan said in August.
Instruction a team effort
Instruction is a subject Battershell knows well. It was one of her highest marks on her final job evaluation before leaving Temple ISD. Temple school board members gave her a five, the highest rating on the review.
“I have the greatest confidence in the people and the systems that Dr. Battershell has put in place,” Wright said in Battershell’s final review. “Her dedication, resourcefulness, gift for leadership and genuine love for all students has set us on a track for success.”
She also had a stint as the curriculum director for Killeen ISD years before becoming the Salado superintendent.
As she toured the two elementary schools recently, Battershell asked a simple yet pointed question to Chisholm Trail Principal Elizabeth McMurtry and Pirtle Principal Becky Vaughn: How do you do things?
“That’s a big question,” McMurtry said, with a chuckle.
Both principals told Battershell they have taken a team approach to instruction. Teachers work in groups among their grade level at both schools.
“We have worked really hard so far, and it’s been a focus for us to really collaborate as an admin team on what our different priorities are, and what our different roles are going to be,” McMurtry said.
‘Make sure they are growing’
Vaughn said her staff has been drilling into State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores to improve on their accountability rating.
The Texas Education Agency gave Pirtle Elementary a B rating this year.
Vaughn said a pattern emerged in STAAR test results: Most Pirtle students are not growing academically.
“(For example, take) some of our lowest scores: If they made a 38, if we can get them to make a 39 that will still be growth,” she said. “Even though they failed, we need to make sure they are growing.”
The goal, she said, is to ensure all students are growing in the right direction rather than slipping.
“The state gives them a grade in three areas: One of those areas is academic achievement; one is growth; and the third is going to be gaps,” Battershell said, describing the state accountability rating system. “They have to score in each of those three. What we see on our campuses is, usually, on achievement, they all do fine. But on either the growth or the gaps, that’s where they are a little lower.”
The new A-F rating system — fully implemented this year, with districts and campuses receiving letter grades — is changing the mindset on student success. Educators, Vaughn said, have to look at individual students.
“It’s not OK just to pass — we’ve got to make sure they passed better than the year before,” the Pirtle principal said. “On the flip side of that: You’ve got your higher kiddos who might score 100 in third grade. How do they grow in fourth grade? They have to make sure they maintain that. We still have to do our job to make sure they don’t go backward.”
Vaughn said her campus has the right ingredients for student success.
“What our problem is at Pirtle is we have resources, we have the teachers that have the talent to deliver the instruction, but I feel like we’re not pushing all of our kiddos individually to their fullest potential,” Vaughn said. “We’re looking at the whole picture. We’re not really focused on why are you pulling these kids for small group? Is that based on last year’s assessments?”
New bilingual framework
McMurtry unlocked the door to second-grade teacher Sylvia Morales’ classroom. Morales sat on the floor surrounded by her students. They were writing stories.
Morales, McMurtry said, is one of the school’s bilingual teachers. The principal explained they are rolling out a new instructional framework for bilingual students.
“Their instruction is 90 percent Spanish, 10 percent English. It’s very directed as to what’s in English and all of that,” she said, explaining the new teaching model. “The next year, it will be 80 percent Spanish in second grade, and it slowly phases out going down 10 percent. By the time they’re in fifth grade, they’re at 50 percent English and 50 percent Spanish.”
McMurtry planned to show Battershell a fifth-grade class. The sounds of children playing outside echoed into the building.
“They’re all at recess,” the principal said, telling the superintendent students have two 15-minute recesses every day.
“That’s a good thing, according to research,” Battershell said. “That’s good.”