The Bell County Retired School Employees Association is hosting an appreciation event for state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, state Rep. Hugh Shine and state Rep. Brad Buckley at 2 p.m. Thursday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
A press release noted the legislators’ “phenomenal support” as the 86th Legislature successfully addressed the cost of living increase and TRS fund solvency issues. The Legislature passed Senate Bill 500 and Senate Bill 12 on the last day of the session which provided the much need benefit, the release said.
Teacher Retirement System Pensioners were notified in a letter dated in August that TRS will deposit extra money in their checking account “by mid-September 2019.” This has been popularly called the TRS 13th check. The deposit will equal to the retirees’ regularly gross annuity amount or $2,000, whichever is less.
The church is located at 2401 S. 57th St.