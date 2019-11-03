Living Well in Bell, a series of lectures sponsored by the Temple Community Clinic, is all about education.
Health education is critical to the community and the lectures are a way of providing evidence based information to the community, Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic, said.
Temple Community Clinic’s patient population is made up of people who are working and make too much to qualify for government assistance, but don’t make enough to pay for marketplace insurance or the insurance their employers offer.
“We work to provide health care for people who fall in the gaps,” Woytek said.
Dr. Catherine McNeal, Baylor Scott & White internist and director of cardiac rehab, will be speaking at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Temple College pavilion, located on the east side of the campus.
The lectures are free and open to the public.
McNeal will be discussing the prevention of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke and how getting our numbers in a healthy range is important to overall health.
There are about 44,000 people living in Bell County who are uninsured.
“Most of who we see are people who need primary care,” Woytek said. “They just need to see a doctor who can renew their prescriptions so they can manage their chronic conditions and remain healthy and productive.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that cancer and heart disease are two of the top causes of preventable deaths.
Getting blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, A1C and other numbers in a normal range is important for living a productive life in the future.
“Catherine is the real deal, she is the guru on this type of information,” said Dr. Patricia Sulak, speaker at the Living Well in Bell first lecture in October.
McNeal knows more about cholesterol profiles, and hemoglobin A1C and the latest on these special tests, Sulak said.
“You need to understand these numbers, what they are and what they mean,” she said. “The more you understand, the more you are likely to work toward improving them.”
For information or questions, call 254-771-3374 or email LWIB@templecommunityclinic.org.