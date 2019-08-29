BELTON — A 19-year-old Temple man pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated robbery as an adult. He was sentenced to seven years in prison at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Costrinia West was put on adult probation until Sept. 1, 2024, for an aggravated robbery he committed as a juvenile.
That sentence was in connection with the determinate sentence juvenile probation transfer made when, in 2016, West was sentenced to eight years probation. His probation was transferred to adult probation, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
West will serve the rest of his probation while he’s in prison, according to Garza.
He was 17 years old — an adult under Texas law — when he helped others try to take money and narcotics from a Temple home during a violent home invasion.
West joined others during a robbery attempt at a home located at 507 Knob St. The victim’s door was forced open and shots were fired at him. The resident only escaped by climbing out a bathroom window. He ran from his home, an arrest affidavit said.
West and two juveniles were recorded by a door bell camera surveillance system. First, they knocked on the door. The feet of a third male, also a juvenile, were seen just off the video screen. West kicked in the door and fired rounds through the door, and a juvenile also fired a round into the home.
West scouted out the residence a few days before it was robbed.