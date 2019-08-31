BELTON — Bell County residents are invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The walk will take place Saturday at Confederate Park, 700 Confederate Drive.
Registration is at 8 a.m., opening ceremony is at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
About 500 people are expected to attend the event and three-mile walk on the Nolan Creek trail.
Belton Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Carpenter will help kick off the event, along with Chris Rogers and Heidi Alagha of KCEN-TV.
On walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony — a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s, according to a news release on the event.
There are many reasons to take part in the walk, organizers said.
For Bill Buhl, it’s seeing Alzheimer’s disease face to face.
“Having cared for a couple of guys with Alzheimer’s so their spouse could get some time out of the house, I have seen close up how it devastated their family,” he said.
In Texas, there are more than 390,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and 1.4 million caregivers. Texas ranks fourth in the nation in the number of Alzheimer’s cases and second in Alzheimer’s deaths.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at act.alz.org/bellcounty.