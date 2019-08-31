Vietnam veterans and their families partook of a special brunch, wreath-laying ceremony and preview of a photo memorial Saturday morning at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
“They served at a time when it wasn’t popular to serve, so we give them respect now,” said Maj. Brent Beadle, civil affairs officer at Fort Hood. “I think it’s very important, especially with the amount of Korean and World War II veterans who are dying. In a few years it’s going to be the Vietnam vets who are our nation’s oldest veterans. Considering how they were treated in the past, it’s our duty to support them in these events.”
Tom Hughes, who laid the ceremonial wreath before a small crowd at the upstairs photo memorial, served with the U.S. Navy before Vietnam and was a senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve during the war.
“I’ve had a neighbor die in Vietnam and the son of a very close friend die in Vietnam,” he said. “I’m acquainted with the situation.”
Roger Rowlett, 69, was a U.S. Navy corpsman assigned to the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He served with the First Marine Division at DaNang, and was then sent north with a sniper team.
“I wound up being the leader because I was the only one who knew anything,” he said. “All the guys I was serving with had never been off the concrete.”
He was wounded four times, he said. After a fire fight, his job was to get the injured Marines ready for transport.
“It might be 15 minutes before the helicopter got there or it might be two days,” he said. “I had to take care of them and keep them medicated.”
When the Vietnam veterans returned home, their reception wasn’t like that of the World War II and Korean veterans, he said.
“What we came home to was run and hide, because no one wanted us around, from jobs to whatever,” he said.
It’s gratifying to see the youngsters being welcomed home from Afghanistan and other places, he said.
John Alexander, 69, served aboard the USS Hancock during the Vietnam War, and was a boatswain’s mate shuttling personnel ashore. Military service runs in his family, he said. His dad was a master sergeant during World War II and his mother was serving as a nurse in the Philippines when the Japanese took over the islands.
Jordan Kinsler, development assistant for the museum, introduced guests to the photo memorial and invited them to participate in a wall memorial. For this memorial, people write names on colored squares. When the memorial is complete, it will reproduce the image of an F-4 Phantom. This was close to her heart, she said, because her grandfather, James D. Kinsler, worked on these aircraft as an airman.
Richard Shine, 69, said he put a few names on the memorial wall. He is not a Vietnam veteran, but has a lot of friends who are, he said.
“I’m glad to help out today,” he said. “It was my generation. I had a lot of friends we saw off to basic training and some of them I never saw again.”