Someone is responsible for abusing and mistreating a puppy now in the care of Belton Vet Care.
Shelby Michalewicz doesn’t know if the guilty person will ever be found that hurt the dog they are calling Miracle, she said Monday, but, if someone is, the charge filed will be animal cruelty.
Miracle, about 6 months old, has Demodex mange, another infection because she wasn’t treated, an abscess on her head, lots of open wounds and is malnourished. She was filthy and dehydrated, Michalewicz said.
The owner of Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo, Michalewicz said Joel Crenshaw was taking a coworker home Sept. 20 when he saw a pet crate in a ditch near East Young Street.
More specifically, Miracle was found in a gray crate just past the blinking light at the fork going to Miller Park from Buc-ee’s, Michalewicz said.
Knowing Michalewicz rescues all kinds of animals, Crenshaw stopped to pick up the crate — and could smell something awful from 30 feet away. He never thought he’d find a live animal inside it, according to Michalewicz.
Miracle smelled like death, she said.
From Miracle’s deplorable condition and that of the filthy crate, it’s believed she stayed in that crate for a few days, she believes.
“It just breaks my heart that someone would dump or discard her rather than ask for help,” Michalewicz said.
Miracle was still in critical condition Monday and she will need continual care over the next several months, she said. She was eating and drinking, but was feverish.
A foster home was found for Miracle, so “she has a place to go,” Michalewicz said.
As of Monday morning when Michalewicz visited Miracle, it had already cost almost $400 for her care — and she must stay at the vet’s office at least another 24 to 48 hours, the office told her Monday. Miracle was whimpering in pain, so Michalewicz gave her a stuffed bear. Miracle lied down and cuddled with it.
“Such a short life of torture she has lived,” Michalewicz said. “There is no reason to let an animal get in this awful condition.”
A report was filed with Temple Police Department’s Animal Control office, she said, but there are no leads at this time.
If anyone has information about this puppy, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500; Animal Control at 254-298-5732; or Michalewicz at 254-228-9219.