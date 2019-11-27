BELTON — A Belton teenager allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed someone at gunpoint.
A robbery was reported at about 6:40 p.m. Monday at 1328 W. Ave. D — a Cefco convenience store, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Wednesday.
Belton Police officers went to the scene after dispatchers told them a black male robbed someone at gunpoint and fled south on Loop 121.
The officers thoroughly checked the area, found and detained Joshua Allen Lara Holster, 17, of Belton, Romer said.
Holster reportedly made incriminating statements about the offense he committed, so he was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
He was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class A misdemeanor. Holster’s bonds Wednesday totaled $110,000.