A Temple man was arrested Monday and charged with capital murder for the death of a 2-year-old child, according to the Temple Police Department.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, Temple Police responded to a medical emergency call in the 800 block of South 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found that a 2-year-old female was deceased. Investigators with the Temple Criminal Investigations Unit conducted an investigation into the death of the child.
The cause of death was unknown at the time. Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey ordered an autopsy.
On Monday, Sept. 23, information gained from the investigation revealed that a suspect, 25-year-old Jadin Nunez, who was in a dating relationship with the child’s mother, committed acts of violence toward the child. A warrant was issued by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for capital murder. That same day, United States Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Waco Division in conjunction with the Temple Police Department CID and Violent Crimes Enforcement Squad conducted an operation to apprehend Jadin Nunez for the capital murder warrant. At about 6 p.m., Jadin Nunez was taken into custody in Killeen at the corner of FM 195 and Chaparral Rd without incident.