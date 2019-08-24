BELTON — The proposed 2020 budget for the city of Belton has two focal points: Continuing its street maintenance plan and providing raises for police officers and firefighters.
Belton’s proposed general fund budget is $14,937,305 for 2020. That is a 1.81 percent increase from the 2019 budget’s expenditures — or a $266,156 bump in spending.
Revenues are projected to come in slightly higher than Belton’s planned expenditures. The 2020 budget estimates that the city will bring in $14,937,319 in revenue — just $14 more than what it plans to spend.
Like its expenditures, Belton’s revenues will see a modest increase. The city is projecting to bring in 2.55 percent more revenue over the 2019 budget’s revenues of $14,495,675. That is an increase of $371,644 in the 2020 fiscal year
Boosting street maintenance
Belton’s five-year preventive street maintenance plan came to an end this year.
Despite that, the City Council pushed for staff to find additional funding to continue the plan and make it a permanent fixture in Belton’s budget.
“I think it is a great program. I hope to see us continue to do this,” Councilman David K. Leigh said in November 2018.
Susan Allamon, interim finance director, said the street maintenance plan is an ongoing project.
“We will slowly work toward building up a (funding) target of $600,000 a year,” she said.
The 2020 budget allocates $372,870 for street maintenance. Allaman said the city’s estimated $174,408 in additional property tax revenue and $214,638 in sales tax dollars will fuel the program.
That allocation, though, is $162,130 below the estimated $535,000 of work planned for 2020.
Belton plans to reach its goal of $600,000 for street maintenance in 2024.
Civil service pay raises
The city received a study on all of its employee compensation last month.
“It was determined by the consultant that Belton’s existing civil service pay scale was behind the market,” Allamon said. “We’re 72 to 87 percent of the market, depending on the different positions.”
The study recommended Belton increases its proposed 5 percent civil service pay scale increase to nearly 6.5 percent, Allamon said. That would cost Belton $251,911 in 2020. That cost was originally pegged at $189,106 in June.
While the overall percentage increase will go up, most of the pay scale proposal from June will continue. Among the proposed changes include an increase in firefighter certification pay and folding in the emergency medical technician certification bonus into the base firefighter pay.
“The benefit of that (including the EMT certification in the Fire Department’s base salary) is that each step increase they get, the percentage adds to it so, in the end, it adds up to being more than $2,000 a year for them,” Allamon said.
These changes will bring the city to match between 91 and 99 percent of the firefighter market salary from the study.
“On the police side, with the proposed changes, we’ll be anywhere from 90.8 to 93.2 percent of market,” Allamon said.
Councilman John Holmes, while supportive of the pay scale adjustments, expressed disappointment over the compensation study.
“I’m disappointed in the salary study (for) lacking similar comparisons that included certification pay,” he said, explaining that the fire department adjustments are more focused on more seasoned employees over newer workers. “I hope we bring the first-year hires up enough to be competitive and be attractive to employees.”
City Manager Sam Listi said these salaries are a moving target because cities are often tweaking them annually.
“We’ve made quite a bit of a first step,” Listi said, adding the Council will examine civil service salaries every year as part of Belton’s strategic plan. “It’s going to be a continuing challenge.”
Proposed tax rate
The proposed tax rate for 2020 is 65.98 cents per $100 valuation.
Although the top line rate is proposed to stay the same for the seventh year, the two smaller figures that make up the value are shifting.
The City Council proposed to shift .62 cents — or about $78,000 — from its debt service rate to its maintenance and operations rate.
The proposed maintenance and operations rate is 57.12 cents. It was 56.5 cents in the 2019 budget.
The proposed debt service rate is 8.86 cents. It was 9.48 cents in the 2019 budget.
The Council approved the rate in a 5-2 decision — with Councilmen John Holmes and David K. Leigh dissenting. They opposed it because of the .62-cent tax swap.
The average home value in Belton is $177,118. That homeowner will pay $1,094 in city taxes in 2020. That is an $85 increase from last year’s bill of $1,084. The average home value last year was $164,329.
The City Council would have had to set the tax rate at 61.78 cents for residents not to see an increase on their property tax bill. This rate is known as the effective rate.
Belton is .01 cent short of its rollback rate of 65.99 cents. If that number had been exceeded, it could have triggered an election if 10 percent of voters petitioned for it.
Upcoming hearings
The City Council will hold two public hearings on the proposed tax rate.
The first is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and the second will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
Both hearings will take place in the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.