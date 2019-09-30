BELTON — Five Belton Police officers will be recognized for their accomplishments Tuesday prior to National Night Out activities.
Almost 60 events are planned Tuesday in Temple and Belton to celebrate National Night Out.
National Night Out is an annual community-building event that brings neighbors together and enables residents to connect with their local police officers and firefighters.
“It’s all fun and games when the police are called out, so you can party with us,” Candice Griffin, a Belton Police community service specialist, said to laughs at a recent City Council meeting.
The Belton Police Department will honor Dane Kantro, officer of the third quarter of 2019; Garrett Weikel, Lifesaving Medal recipient and Exchange Club officer of the year; and Ray Rodriguez, Wayne Cooley and Brody Telfer, Police Commendation Medal recepients.
Weikel aided a 21-year-old man during a choking incident on Aug. 17.
Rodriguez, Cooley and Telfer were cited for aiding a man who threatened to drown himself at Lake Belton on Aug. 29.
There are 19 events planned in Belton. Temple residents have organized 37 events.
“It’s amazing how many neighbors get out, the fun activities they come up with each other, and get to know each other. That’s part of community policing, isn’t it?” Belton Mayor Marion Grayson said.
Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said the event helps officers meet residents.
“From a law enforcement perspective, the event gives officers a chance to meet with residents, hear their concerns and learn how officers can better serve the community,” Weems said.
Area neighborhoods holding National Night Out events Tuesday include:
Temple
Events in Temple will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
• Neighborhood Social Charter, 7800 Northgate Loop
• Temple Historic District, 1300 N. 11th St.
• Asbury Park Apartments, 700 Industrial Blvd.
• Meridian of Temple, 4312 S. 31st St.
• Rose Hall, 107 N. Ninth St.
• Raintree Apartments, 1617 Canyon Creek Drive
• Adams Bend Apartments, 3101 W. Adams
• Block party at 1408 S. 35th St.
• Wyndham Hill, at the park between Wyndham Hill Parkway and Coventry Drive
• Lakewood Ranch Homeowners Association, 11231 W. Adams Ave.
• Block party at 5105 Sturbridge Drive
• Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th St.
• Wildwood Apartment Homes, 4101 W. Adams Ave.
• Block party at 4301 Spanish Oak
• Un-included Club, 11 N. Sixth St.
• Hodge Park, 1902 S. 61st St.
• East Downs Neighborhood, 1008 E. Downs
• The East Side Affiliates, 1811 E. Ave. K
• Alta Vista Park, 5500 Stonehaven Drive
• Oaks at Westwood Homeowners Association, at the corner of Skyview Road and Bent Oak Drive
• Westwood Temple Homeowners Association, 909 Westend Drive
• Western Hills Senior Care Center, 512 Draper Drive
• American Legion Post No. 133 and Auxiliary, 1300 S. 25th St.
• Eagle Oaks Homeowners Association, 373 Eagle Landing Drive
• Apple Creek Apartments, 4802 S. 31st St.
• Woodbridge Creek Homeowners Association, 3706 Whispering Oaks
• Deerfield Estates Homeowners Association, 2303 Fox Glen Lane
• Birdcreek Community, 1506 Caddo
• CVS, 2674 S. 31st St.
• Tanglewood Homeowners Association, 5189 Goliad
• Neighborhood Watch, 601 Troy St.
• Heights Baptist Church, 1220 S. 49th St.
• Temple ISD, Glenhaven Cove
• Echo Station Apartments, 1213 Waters Dairy Road
• Lake Pointe Community, corner of Lake Pointe Drive and Cozy Creek Drive
• The Bridge Apartments, 404 S. Fryers Creek Circle
• Temple College, 2600 S. First St.
• Brooklawn Birdcreek Neighborhood, 2601 Brooklawn Drive
Belton
Events in the county seat start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
• Red Rock Hills subdivision, 2400 Garden Brook
• Highland Hills Estates, 1658 Lacy Ridge Drive
• Dawson Ranch, Chisholm Trail at Spring Canyon
• River Place, Canyon Springs at River Place Drive
• Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive
• Legend Oaks, 3100 Legend Oaks Alley area
• Dunns Canyon, 3214 Deer Trail
• Dunns Canyon Townhomes, 1500 Lake Road No. 5
• Leon Heights, 2109 N. Penelope St.
• CVS, 2849 N. Main St.
• Chisholm Trail Senior Village, 1003 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
• Yettie Polk Part, 101 S. Davis St.
• Belton Housing Authority, Mitchell Circle Park
• First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave.
• Circle Drive, 100 Circle Drive
• Liberty Valley, 1841 Huey Drive and 612 Liberty Park
• Family Dollar, 611 E. Holland Road
• Belle Oaks Apartments, 1100 Shady Lane