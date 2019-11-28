SALADO — Barrow Brewing Co. was buzzing with cheer Thursday.
Not because of the beer — though, it certainly may have helped. But, instead, because more than 80 people were sharing a Thanksgiving Day meal that they each had a part in assembling.
“Traditions change, family dynamics change and we wanted to create a space where people could show up,” Barrow Brewing Co. owner K.D. Hill said.
Thursday was the first time the brewery — 108 Royal St. — hosted a Thanksgiving potluck. Barrow provided the main course — turkey and ham roasted in a wood-fired pizza oven. Everyone else brought a side dish.
“I asked people to just bring a side or dessert,” Hill said, standing behind her brewery’s bar as a pile of canned items sat on one end. “If they brought two canned goods they would go to Heart and Hands Ministry, then their first beer or drink is on us.”
There were so many sides that the brewery had to bring out another table for the growing smorgasbord. Even that wasn’t enough for the bountiful feast.
“There was no space for us to put what we brought because there’s so much food, which is really great,” Temple resident Tina Gutierrez said, holding a bag with her two side dishes, roasted butternut squash and fruit salad.
Gutierrez’s daughter, Ashley Vernon, told her their family Thanksgiving would be at Barrow Brewing Co. after seeing the event on Facebook.
“We actually spent Thanksgiving here last year so when we heard they were doing a big community thing Thanksgiving we wanted to come and support them,” Vernon said.
Salado residents Ben Danner and Patty Houston were two of the people at the community potluck.
“Barrow has become a spot for family. They may not be blood related, but look around: This is where we meet,” Danner said, sipping his pint of Creek Don’t Rise, a pale lager. “It’s a way to spend Thanksgiving with family even if you’ve never met them before.”
Houston agreed with her brother-in-law.
“Barrow is a family so it’s just a way to get to know other people, visit and be thankful,” she said.
Hill was surprised by the turnout Thursday.
“We are so thankful for these people who showed up,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes. “It’s so beautiful.”