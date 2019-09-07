The Central Texas Area Agency on Aging will have a number of evidence-based programs on health, wellness and prevention for the community members.
Every instructor of the classes has completed the required training to be a “master trainer” or “coach.”
“We are really excited about our coaches and upcoming class schedules,” said Theresa Mireles, coordinator community health and wellness for the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas.
Matter of Balance
Matter of Balance, a program for those who have a fear of falling, will be held in three locations in the county during the fall.
Temple
10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 4, 7, 14, 18, 21, 25, Dec. 2, 5, Scott & White Health Plan, 1206 W. Campus Drive.
Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2-Nov. 20, Country Lanes Senior Community, 2916 Country Lanes.
Killeen
9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 16-Dec. 4, Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Each Matter of Balance class is two hours each week for eight weeks. There is no charge, but space in limited and preregistration is required.
During the class participants will learn to understand their fears, staying active through easy exercise, learn to communicate with family and health care team, make safety improvements to the home, delay complications and change bad habits.
Diabetes Self-Management Program
Diabetes Self-Management Program classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Nov. 12-Dec. 17, at Central Texas Council of Governments, 2180 N. Main St. in Belton.
This 2 ½-hour class meets each week for six weeks.
Class participants will learn to understand the disease, select healthy foods, plan health meals, stay active, deal with stress, delay complications, learn to communicate with their family and health care team, and set goals.
Chronic Pain Self Management Program
Chronic Pain Self-Management classes will be held 1-3 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 4-Nov. 15 at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St.
The 2 ½-hour class is held weekly for six weeks.
This class is for people who struggle with chronic pain. The class is free and there are no age or income requirements.
Topics to be covered include: appropriate use of medications, pacing activities and rest, dealing with frustration, dealing with stress, isolation and fatigue. Those who attend will learn to communicate with their family and health care team, and set goals.
To register for a class or for information, call Mireles at 254-770-2330.