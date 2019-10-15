An autopsy report says a Killeen motorist killed in a Temple accident last week died from blunt force injuries.
Deborah Tyler, 53, died Oct. 9 in a single-vehicle accident at Southwest HK Dodgen Loop and the 57th Street bridge.
She was identified Oct. 10 by the Temple Police Department.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield received the autopsy report Tuesday. Tyler didn’t maintain control of her Mercedes, left the road, crossed into a grassy area and crashed into the bridge, Barfield said.
The 4-door Mercedes sedan was going east on the loop and became wedged under the bridge. Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was ordered.
The bridge was inspected and only a small brace was damaged. There was no structural damage, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said.