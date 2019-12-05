A Harker Heights teacher and coach on paid administrative leave is accused of inappropriately touching a girl under the age of 17, Bell County Special Crimes Unit Lt. Michele Cianci said Thursday.
James Lee Harper, 36, of Harker Heights was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday after his arrest by the U.S. Marshals Service. He is charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.
His bond for the charge, filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, was set at $75,000.
The Killeen Independent School District’s human resources office confirmed Thursday that Harper was employed by the district as a high school teacher. Harper was listed as a high school teacher on the KISD website.
The district’s spokeswoman, Taina Maya, didn’t return a Telegram call by press time Thursday.
Harper briefly worked as a reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald for two months in 2014.
The case’s initial investigation began prior to Oct. 10 by the Copperas Cove Police Department. A child younger than 17 said Harper inappropriately touched her in both Bell and Coryell counties, an arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram said.
Cianci, director of the Special Crimes Unit, was contacted Oct. 10 by the Copperas Cove Police Department and began an investigation.
The inappropriate behavior allegedly happened about Aug. 2 at Lake Belton while the victim spent time with another child. After returning to a Copperas Cove residence, the touching happened again and progressed further, the victim said, according to the affidavit.
A warrant for Harper’s arrest was issued Wednesday by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.