A man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a middle school girl turned himself in Friday to Temple Police.
On May 30, a school resource officer assigned to Travis Science Academy was told by a parent that a girl was sexually assaulted by someone she knew well.
The victim talked to the officer and said 33-year-old Calvin Hill of Temple sexually assaulted her and another girl many different times. The girl “made it clear she was afraid of being punished if she told what had happened to her,” an arrest affidavit said.
She reportedly said she’s been sexually assaulted by Hill since she was in the third grade.
She made a written statement detailing what reportedly happened.
The girl said Hill locked someone out of the house after an argument and made her do something she didn’t want to do. She was in the seventh grade when he had sexual intercourse with her, and it reportedly happened once or twice a month, the girl said.
An investigation by Temple Police Department led to an Aug. 29 arrest warrant for Hill. Hill turned himself in Friday, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
The warrant was issued Aug. 28 by Bell County Justice of the Peace
Hill was in the jail Monday, held on a $100,000 bond for the alleged first-degree felony charge.