Smoke first seen from the Cargill Turkey Production plant’s material hopper on the southwest side of the facility became flames late Friday afternoon, Santos Soto III, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman said.
The call went out at about 5:19 p.m., and eight Temple units with 18 firefighters rushed to the scene.
Fifteen Cargill employees at the plant safely escaped, Soto said.
The fire was under control at 6:43 p.m.
Troy Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid with two units and nine firefighters, according to Soto.