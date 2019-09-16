A jury trial set Monday for Ginell McDonough, charged with harboring fugitives in Michigan, was postponed.
McDonough is charged with hiding her husband, Cedric Marks, a Killeen man accused of a double-homicide, as well as Marks’ then-pregnant girlfriend, Maya Maxwell, in her Muskegon, Mich., home.
Her case originally was heard in a Muskegon County district courtroom, but it was moved to a higher court — the 14th Circuit Court. Presiding over the court is Judge Annette Smedley.
Smedley’s court docket said McDonough’s two-day jury trial was adjourned.
A trial can be adjourned for many reasons, including if the attorney or client isn’t available, not enough time in the court’s schedule or for procedural irregularities, according to Michigan law. However, adjourned can also mean a case was temporarily or permanently dismissed.
A Telegram call Monday to the Michigan prosecutor wasn’t returned by press time.
McDonough, a U.S. Army staff sergeant, wasn’t charged with any offenses in Bell County. Marks and Maya Maxwell were charged with capital murder of multiple persons and tampering with evidence in the Jan. 3 double homicides of Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32. Scott was Marks’ ex-girlfriend and Swearingin was Scott’s friend.
McDonough, Marks and Maxwell all were arrested Jan. 8, but McDonough wasn’t charged with a crime in Texas.
Under Michigan law, a person who harbors a fugitive who has an arrest warrant for a felony or a bench warrant in a criminal case can be sentenced up to four years in prison and/or a fine of more than $5,000.
Marks claimed during a protective order hearing that he didn’t have any weapons, but he was a previously convicted felon. However, Scott said she’d seen a lot of firearms in his home, the arrest record said.
A search of McDonough’s U.S. Army Reserve office in Muskegon uncovered a suitcase that had a rifle and several different forms of identification for Marks.
Although the Muskegon County prosecutors argued with the judge not to reduce her bond, McDonough’s bond was reduced from $75,000 to $10,000 cash or security bond. McDonough was later released from the Muskegon County Jail.
Marks’ pretrial date is Oct. 17, while Maxwell’s is Oct. 31.