BELTON — Chisholm Trail Elementary Principal Elizabeth McMurtry stopped in a hallway at her campus during a tour this fall.
Interim Superintendent Robin Battershell had asked her how many sections of kindergarten are at the southwest Belton campus. Six, McMurtry said.
“Do you think you’re going to stay at six next year, or are you going up to seven?” Battershell asked. “Or do you even have room for seven?”
“We do not have room for seven sections,” McMurtry said. “We have one empty classroom, which is actually right over here in our first grade hall.”
Deanna Lovesmith, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, questioned if McMurtry saw the need for seven sections.
“I don’t see how we wouldn’t,” the Chisholm Trail principal said. “With all of the growth around us, I anticipate we’re going to.”
Chisholm Trail Elementary is one of three primary schools in the Belton Independent School District that are inching closer to their capacities. The other campuses are both in West Temple: Tarver Elementary and Joe M. Pirtle Elementary.
Growing enrollment
Currently, 707 students attend Chisholm Trail, 687 students attend Pirtle, and 559 students attend Tarver, according to Belton ISD enrollment data from Thursday. Each of the campuses can hold up to 792 students.
A new report by Temple Demographics shows more growth is expected near Chisholm Trail and Tarver as well as Charter Oak Elementary — the district’s newest campus that also has a 792-student capacity.
“Tarver is expected to add more than 1,600 homes in the next five years, followed by Chisholm Trail with over a 1,000 … and Charter Oak is forecasted to add over 1,000 homes in the next five years,” said Michelle Box, a research manager at Templeton. “Really strong homebuilding numbers in those three major elementary zones across the district.”
Next year, Belton ISD is bracing for a larger kindergarten class.
“In 2015, the number of births within the district jumped pretty significantly to over 1,100 births. That’s why we’re forecasting more than 900 kindergarten students next year,” Box said. “That is quite a significant jump at kindergarten.”
Chisholm Trail is expected to reach its capacity in the 2022-23 school year. Templeton Demographics projects the campus will have 831 students that year.
Tarver reaches its capacity the following year. Projections show the school having 807 students in the 2023-24 academic year.
Pirtle Elementary — unlike the two other campuses — is not expected to go beyond its capacity in the next decade.
These campuses are prime examples of this growing district. Just in the past year Belton ISD gained 305 students for an enrollment of 12,218, according to Templeton Demographics. That’s a growth rate of 2.6 percent
These numbers are pushing the district to begin weighing its options for dealing with its growing elementary enrollment. Currently, there are 5,742 elementary students in Belton ISD.
Rezoning a possibility
Battershell laid out several options to the school board’s facilities committee that the district may consider to get a better grip on the booming student population.
“We are underserved at High Point and Charter Oak right now — those campuses are not near capacity at this point in time — and you’ve got Tarver and Pirtle that are kind of bursting at the seams,” Battershell told the school board’s facilities committee at its most recent meeting. “You may want to consider … some rezoning in that northeast quadrant to better fill the two campuses that are underutilized and reduce the stress on those that are over utilized right now.”
The school board approved new attendance boundaries in January, and they went into effect this fall. They were expected to last for five years, district officials said.
For the most part, that will remain true. Any rezoning would be targeted.
“You’re just tweaking lines,” Lovesmith said.
Board Vice President Jeff Norwood said smaller attendance zone boundary changes have occurred in the past. Norwood was supportive of rezoning.
“The good news is that we have some capacity in some of these schools,” Norwood said, using a light blue ballpoint pen to point out sites, such as Charter Oak Elementary, on a map. “Wherever you shift them — whatever gets you the biggest bang for the buck.”
Adding wings?
While redrawing attendance boundaries may help Tarver Elementary and Pirtle Elementary, it does not help Chisholm Trail.
“Chisholm Trail is overcrowded now,” Battershell said. “I think they’ve got maybe one room that’s not in use now. They anticipate it being used next year.”
Battershell suggested the school board should consider adding wings at several campuses. She pointed to Chisholm Trail and Tarver as two schools where wings could be added.
“You can look at, instead of building whole campuses, adding wings to those campuses,” she said.
David Bennett, the facilities director, said it would be easy to add wings at Chisholm Trail and Tarver.
The options Battershell presented speak to a bigger goal she said the school board needs to strive toward.
“What I would like for you to think about doing is … really doing some strategic planning within your facilities committee and determine what you can do in a year, what you can do in three years and what you can do in five years,” she said. “That starts laying out to your taxpayers that you can start anticipating this.”