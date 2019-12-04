Two males have extensive dog bites after an attack early Wednesday morning at Jones Park in Temple.
When Temple Police officers arrived at about 7:50 a.m. to 1102 W. Ave. H, they saw a man being attacked by two dogs and a third one was close by. Another male was also on the ground with dog bites, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
The officers couldn’t get the dogs to stop. One officer fired a shot that struck and killed one of the dogs, and the other two dogs ran away.
The owner of the dogs was at the park and put the two other dogs in her vehicle until Animal Services took them, according to Weems
Both bite victims were treated at the scene and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. No other injuries were reported.
The dogs’ breeds were not given in the release.
The dog’s owner may face charges, police said.