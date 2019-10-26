MOODY — The two-day 20th annual Cotton Harvest Festival wound up with a dance Saturday night.
Barbara Mueller, festival president, said about 2,000 people came to the downtown event Saturday, and that Friday’s turnout was good in spite of the cold weather. Live music, games for the children, food trucks and vendors of clothing, jewelry and toys were among the attractions.
The barbecue cookoff — which hasn’t been included in the festival for a long time — drew eight teams this year, she said. Since there wasn’t enough room on Avenue E, the barbecuing took place at a nearby pasture, but the judges set up in Bonnie Moore Hall.
Gary Martel, one of the judges, said they were sampling chicken, ribs, brisket and beans. Their score sheet ranked entries from 1-15 according to appearance, taste and texture. In between sessions, the judges partook of grapes, celery and bottled water to clear the palate.
In one of the outdoor booths, Tamatha Donovan of Temple talked to people about Pampered Chef.
“It’s kitchen stuff,” she said. “Pots and pans, cookers.”
Pampered Chef has been around for 39 years, she said, but she’s only been a dealer for 18 months.
“I meet people at vendor events like this,” she said. “I get them to host parties. They can get free and half-priced items. We do a lot of home cooking shows, but a lot of it is Facebook parties. A lot of people like that, because they don’t have to clean their house.”
Not too far away, Shanna Denson and Cacie Kegley were promoting Two Heifers, their boutique for women’s clothing and accessories.
They have a Facebook group, Denson said, and have been operating since May. This was their first fair, but they plan to be at the Baylor Club in November and at a fair in Troy in December.
“We just both spend a lot of money at boutiques,” she said. “We thought we could do this and would appreciate the extra money. We’ve enjoyed meeting people.”
They sell a lot of custom-made T-shirts, she said. They order or sell items online and then mail them out to their customers. They deliver within a 30-minute drive of Moody.
“It’s gone really well,” she said. “We go to the post office a lot.”
At her booth, Mary Sue Duty, a member of the Moody Cemetery Association, said she was trying to create an interest in the historic cemetery.
“We’re trying to contact people who have family buried there,” she said.
The association wants to continue to be able to do weed-cutting, mowing and tree trimming, “to keep it looking the way it should be,” she said. “We try to mow it five times a year.”