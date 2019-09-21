The 37th annual Temple Model Train Show made for a busy Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
Sponsored by the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, the show continues today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ron Miller, co-chairman for the event, said he expected about 2,500 visitors over the weekend. That includes a lot of out-of-towners, he said, because they prefer the smaller town venue to a big city like Dallas or Houston.
“Driving around is easier, the parking is simpler,” he said. “The people that come here enjoy it. This is something you do for fun.”
Another attraction of the Temple show is model train displays that operate, he said. In some of the other shows, the displays are static.
“We try to get involved with the public, entertaining and promoting our hobby,” he said.
There were a lot of youngsters at the show. Linda Shi of Temple brought her 14-month-old son, George.
“He’s all excited to see this,” she said. “He screams all the time. We have a train set at home. He broke it. He’s too young to play with it. I love to play with trains.”
This was her first time at the show, and she said she’ll be back next year. She said she liked the Tinplate Trackers layout best of all.
Ricky Dolifka said he was one of the founding members of Tinplate Trackers of Austin. They had one of the largest layouts at the show, four tracks in a 20-by-40 foot module, using three-rail O scale Lionel Trains. O scale is 1 to 48 from real size, he said.
“The center rail is the power rail,” he said. “That simplifies electronics.”
“Now everything is digital,” he said. “If you are careful you could run two trains on the same track.”
The club has about 30 members, but on this layout he and his dad, Rick Dolifka, built the mock town beside the tracks. It was inspired by Taylor, he said, when it had a bigger depot.
“We’d just go there when I was a kid and watch trains,” he said.
The charm of railroad trains is they are “big, powerful, noisy and flashy,” he said.
Model trains can imitate a lot of that, he said. They have lights, smoke, the sound of brakes, and the sound of pulling a heavy load.
“It’s probably where the term ‘all the bells and whistles’ comes from,” he said.
Lee DeGolyer of Austin, a fellow member of Tinplate Trackers, said he used to have smaller scale model trains but prefers the O scale.
“I like to be able to see what I’m doing,” he said.
He said he was trying to put together a stock train like Santa Fe Railway had in the late 40s and 50s, when Temple was a hub. He accidentally packed the wrong engine, he said.
“A lot of small Texas towns like Brownwood and Brady used to ship a lot of cows and sheep,” he said. “I think it’s important that little kids learn … here was something that used to be in this area.”