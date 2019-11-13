North Temple residents will soon experience a small road closure as the city plans to move forward with the instillation of more water infrastructure.
The city will be closing portions of East Young Avenue for three weeks, starting Monday. The closure will allow for the construction of a new 12-inch water main below the railroad tracks in the area.
East Young Avenue, from East 10th Street to Lower Troy Road, will be closed during the day to motorists those who don’t live in the closed-off area. Closure times will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Traffic will be detoured to East 10th Street and East Shell Avenue while the road is closed.
The water main extension work is part of a subdivision project planned for the area.
The project, which will also include wastewater extensions, will cost more than $680,000.
For more information, contact the city’s engineering department at 254-298-5660.