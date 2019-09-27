ZABCIKVILLE — Two people were in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a head on crash on State Highway 53.
A Chevrolet SUV headed westbound at about 4:02 p.m. near Zabcikville tried to pass another vehicle and, in the process struck a Chevrolet pickup truck going eastbound, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet SUV were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, both in critical condition. The transportation of the patients was handled by Temple EMS, according to Howard.
Scanner traffic indicated the road was blocked in both directions for a helicopter to land. However, Howard couldn’t confirm Friday if anyone was airlifted to the hospital.
The investigation is still active.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
“Do not pass if it is not necessary,” Howard said. “If you need to pass, be sure that the road ahead is clear.”