The Un-Included Club played host recently to representatives from two organizations, Episcopal Health Foundation and Kaleidoscope Institute.
Representative from those groups were in town to talk with Doree Collins, executive director of the Un-Included Club, an organization formed to teach youngsters the skills to make wise choices in regard to their health, safety and education.
Collins will seek a grant from the Episcopal Health Foundation to assist in the expansion of the Un-Included Club and its many partners.
The Episcopal Health Foundation is working to strengthen the health care of millions of Texans that live in a 57-county region that includes Bell County.
Willie Bennett with the Episcopal Health Foundation was a visitor, along with Bill Cruse, Kaleidoscope Institute senior associate and East Coast regional director, and Melanie Fahey of Kaleidoscope.
The Episcopal Health Foundation funds innovative solutions and bolsters the ability of dedicated nonprofits to have a bigger and sustained impact in their neighborhoods to truly transform the health of Texans, the foundation website said. The foundation partners with nonprofit organizations, health departments, people of faith, philanthropic institutions and community members.
“The Episcopal Health Foundation invited us to be part of their work with Episcopal congregations,” Cruse said. “We look at multiculturalism and intercultural competency and try to help people envision ways to be sustainable and mission oriented out in the community.”
The local club got its start when Garfield Hawk, a resident of East Temple, noticed that children in the area didn’t have a lot of options when it came to activities during their free time. Hawk had an opportunity to meet with Cruse, Fahey and Bennett.
Hawk said he’d see the children walking down the street, the oldest at the front, followed by the younger and more impressionable youths.
“Doree took Un-Included Club on about five years ago and I was barely hanging on,” Hawk said.
Hawk said he served as a father figure to many of the youngsters and was a substitute granddad.
“He still is,” Collins said.
In those five years she has made connections inside and outside the community.
The Un-Included Club started growing microgreens they sell to local restaurants. Mother Earth News invited the club to make presentations at conferences in several states.
The club now has a facility with outdoor space for its Urban Garden.
“I want the kids to get used to eating healthy food,” Collins said.
The goal is for every pound sold, a second pound is given away.
Collins also wants to establish a farmers market in downtown Temple so fresh vegetables and fruits are accessible to families throughout Temple.
Collins is all about action, with little interest in attending meetings for meetings sake.
“We want to be with people who have plans for the community and act on those plans so we can make an impact,” she said. “We’re past planning, we’ve made the connections, we need funds so we can springboard into action.”
Also for the past four years, Collins has worked with no salary and she’d like that to change. She believes she has more than proved her worth and her family has made sacrifices in order for her to do this work for free.
The club has a community garden at the Blackland Research Center.
“We looking for crops that can be harvested in 30 to 40 days,” she said.
As part of their tour the group headed over to meet Bennie Walsh, president of the NAACP Temple chapter, at the red caboose next to the Santa Fe Depot.
In 2015, three juveniles set fire to the caboose. The city asked the NAACP if it could refurbish the railcar and use it to serve local students, Walsh said.
“We jumped on the opportunity,” he said.
The caboose was stripped of the burned paint inside and out and repainted by volunteers. A deck was built on the north side, connecting the caboose to the western area of the depot property.
“We’re going to use it as a reading and learning center for youths,” Walsh said. “Eventually, there will be computers inside and high school students have indicated they would like to use the deck for a study area, once benches and tables are placed and Wi-Fi is available.
Walsh is a founder of the Boy Scout Troop 716, which serves East Temple.
Part of the effort to establishing the troop was fundraising, so the students who wanted to join could do so without it being a strain financially. Their dues are paid and uniforms are furnished. Local churches paid for sponsor fees.
Collins said she attracts a lot of girls into the Un-Included Club’s leadership positions and that could be expanded to include more boys from the Scouts.
Sonjanette Crossley met the group at a building donated to Citizens for Progress. The organization was founded in 1990.
“We started out as an advocacy group for East Temple,” Crossley said.
The goal was to bring attention to the infrastructure needs — streets, lighting, sidewalks and water — in East Temple.
Church pastors got involved and eventually the group met with city administrators to talk about deficits in the area.
“We started networking and got appointed to various city committees,” she said.
Crossley and her two sisters have all sat on the civil service commission. Citizens for Progress has served as a collaborator with other organizations, such as League of United Latin American Citizens.
The building, once it’s cleaned up, will be place of networking for groups who want to get things done in Temple, she said.
The building is centrally located on Martin Luther King Boulevard, with historic black churches as neighbors.
The group also visited St. James Methodist Church on Third Street.
Collins explained to the visitors the Un-Included Club has about 50 partners in the community, some more active than others.
“Most need funding, but equally important is having someone who can keep the partnership going,” she said.
Some of the partners are built around doing volunteer work, such as service clubs, Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists.
New Day Fellowship Church was on the tour. The church has relocated into a former school building with a goal to open a learning academy for children in the neighborhood.
There’s an afterschool program, a garden and room to grow.
Kaleidoscope Institute works toward helping communities in developing diverse and sustainable programs.
The Institute uses a model called Holy Currencies, Cruse said. It’s about looking at blessings that go beyond money — time and place, gracious leadership, relationship, truth and wellness.
It’s an opportunity to look at an organization’s strengths and determine what is working and what isn’t, and make adjustments, he said.
Collins has talked about volunteer burnout.
It happens because we don’t attend to wellness, Cruse said.
Kaleidoscope looks at succession planning, so the director or the volunteer can take off time and there is someone in place to take over the duties.
It’s helping organizations with the concept and then applying exercises to discover the strength and weaknesses, he said.